To the Citizens of Prowers County: Prowers County Clerk & Recorder
Russ Baldwin | Dec 01, 2022 | Comments 0
To the Citizens of Prowers County: Prowers County Clerk & Recorder
I just want to express that I am so very grateful and appreciative of every citizen’s vote that I received in the 2022 General Election. I also want to assure the citizens that I will continue to do the best job I can as Prowers County Clerk & Recorder for another term.
Thank you again,
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk & Recorder
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
About the Author: