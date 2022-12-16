‘Tis the Season for Sober Rides: CDOT Begins Multiweek Holiday DUI enforcement
Russ Baldwin | Dec 16, 2022 | Comments 0
36% of traffic fatalities in 2022 involve impairment
Statewide — ‘Tis the season…for safe and sober rides. From Dec. 8-20, the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and 65 local law enforcement agencies are coming together for the Holiday Parties high-visibility DUI enforcement period, reminding Coloradans to hand over the keys if they have been drinking or consuming cannabis.
According to CDOT, 31 people were killed on Colorado roads during the Christmas holiday between 2016 and 2021. To date this year, 36% of traffic fatalities in Colorado have involved an impaired driver. CDOT reminds Coloradans that buzzed driving is still drunk driving and can result in a DUI.
“There’s no reason to risk your life in a crash, you have options,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “It takes years to remove a DUI off your record and a lifetime to carry the guilt of taking an innocent life from choosing to drive intoxicated. Be intentional with your holiday plans and determine your ride home before you go out and live to celebrate the holidays.”
To support holiday enforcement, CDOT launched its “Nothing Uglier than a DUI” campaign last week, asking Coloradans to redeem available Lyft ride credit to get to and from their destinations safely. From Dec. 1, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023, Coloradans can redeem a $10 ride credit using the code “DUISRUGLY” in the Promotions section of the Lyft app. The ride credits, available statewide, are valid only while supplies last. The credits must be redeemed from 5 p.m. – 5 a.m. Use this link to apply the credit directly to the Lyft app from a mobile device.
There have been 247 traffic fatalities that have involved an impaired driver so far this year. The counties with the highest fatalities are Adams (31), El Paso (24) and Denver (19).
Also in 2022 there have been 3,902 DUI arrests during increased DUI enforcement periods in the state. The recent Thanksgiving Week enforcement wave concluded with 268 arrests across 79 participating agencies. The agencies with the highest arrests were the Colorado State Patrol (78), Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (23) and Aurora Police Department (16).
The next DUI enforcement period is the New Year’s Eve weekend from Dec. 29 – Jan. 3. During enforcement periods, drivers may see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.
