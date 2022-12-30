Ryan Axtell – March 7, 1984 – December 26, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Dec 30, 2022 | Comments 0
A memorial service for former Lamar, Colorado resident currently of La Junta, Colorado, Ryan Axtell will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating.
Ryan was born on March 7, 1984 at Eads, Colorado to Gary and Sandy (Dwyer) Axtell and passed away on December 26, 2022 at his home in La Junta, Colorado at the age of 38.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Evelyn and Manly Axtell.
Ryan is survived by his children Jaiden, Aiden and Zaiden Axtell of the family home in La Junta, CO; his wife Jessica Axtell of the family home in La Junta, CO; parents Gary and Sandy Axtell of Oakley, KS and his siblings Tiffany Satra and Amanda Axtell both of Lamar, CO. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents Lorraine (Mike) Bupp of Wichita, KS and Don (Deb) Dwyer of Kit Carson, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: