Roseanna (Smith) Patton – June 14, 1950 – December 17, 2022
Roseanna (Smith) Patton, affectionately known as Rose, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, in La Junta, Colorado at the age of 72. She was born June 14, 1950, in Lamar, Colorado to Jewell “Bert” and Lucille (Marriot) Smith.
Rose grew up in the Arkansas Valley area, graduating from South High School in Pueblo, Colorado. She was united in marriage to Nathan Patton in 1970. The couple raised their two daughters in Buena Vista where they were an active part of the community for 19 years. In 1993 the couple moved to Penrose where they lived for 11 years. Rose worked for the Canon City School District and became a grandma, affectionately called Monga. Rose and Nate then moved to Las Animas, where she lived for the last 19 years. Rose worked in food service for Canon City schools and lastly in Las Animas schools before retiring a year ago. Rose enjoyed reading, tending to her flower gardens and ponds, decorating for all holidays, and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend making sure she attended as many sporting, 4-H, FFA, school, and college events as possible to support her daughters and grandkids.
Rose is survived by her children, Rena (Jimmy) Boyd of Las Animas, Colorado, Toni Patton (Kevin Aldrich) of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Vania Nameth of Coaldale, Colorado; grandchildren, Ty Patton, Gayle Boyd, Jimmi Boyd, Haley Nameth, Logan Nameth, Griffin Boyd, and Adelyn Aldrich; great grandchildren, Asher Dombrowski and Kenai Zook; sister, Regina Smith; brother, Reggie Smith both of Pueblo, Colorado, sister-in-law, Sheryl Smith of Canon City, Colorado; 18 nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jewell “Bert” and Lucille Smith; husband, Nathan W. Patton; brother, Rocky Smith, and nephew, Shawn Smith.
Per Rose’s request cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on December 29, 2022 at the Las Animas Elementary School cafeteria at 11:30 a.m.
