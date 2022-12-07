PUBLIC HEARING – NOTICE AS TO SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET
Russ Baldwin | Dec 07, 2022 | Comments 0
Notice is hereby given that a supplemental budget has been submitted to the City Council of the City of Lamar for the current year January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. That a copy of such supplemental budget has been filed in the office of the City Clerk, 102 E. Parmenter where same is open for public inspection. That such supplemental budget will be considered at a meeting of the City Council of said City to be held in City Council Room, Lamar Municipal Complex, 102 East Parmenter, on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7:00 p.m..
Any interested citizen within said City of Lamar may inspect the proposed budgets and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.
/s/ Kristin Schwartz
City of Lamar, Colorado
A Municipal Corporation
Kristin Schwartz, City Treasurer
Posted December 7, 2022
