Mary Melgosa – August 16, 1942 – December 26, 2022
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Melgosa will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado.
Mary Jo (Gonzalez) Melgosa was born on August 16, 1942, in Granada, Colorado to Roman and Josefa (Martinez) Gonzalez. She passed away with family by her side in Garden City, Kansas on December 26, 2022, at the age of 80.
On May 27, 1961, Mary married Henry Melgosa in Holly, Colorado. This union was blessed with three children. Mary worked at SRS and St. Catherine Hospital prior to retiring. Mary and Henry enjoyed many years together until his passing in 2020. Mary found pleasure in spending time outdoors, gardening, sewing, and researching family genealogy, but most of all, Mary treasured the time she shared with her granddaughters, Alexis and Brianna and her great granddaughter, Charlotte.
Mary is survived by her children, Dennis (Chris) Melgosa of Augusta, Georgia, Catherine Melgosa of Garden City, Kansas, Russell (Tina) Melgosa of Garden City, Kansas; granddaughters, Alexis and Brianna Melgosa (Luis) of Garden City, Kansas; great granddaughter, Charlotte Jade of Garden City, Kansas; brothers, Robert Gonzalez of Garden City, Kansas and Al (Emma) Gonzalez of Sacramento, California; sister, Lola Smith of West Sacramento, California; several nieces and nephews; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roman and Josefa Gonzalez; husband, Henry Melgosa; sisters, Jennie Amaro and Stella Gonzalez; brother, Henry Gonzalez; and grandparents, Adelaido and Maria Martinez.
