Lynn Verlin Fern Williams (Winslow) – July 10, 1934 – December 7, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Dec 10, 2022 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for Lynn Williams will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Holly United Methodist Church in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Per Lynn’s request, there will be no visitation.
Verlin Fern (Winslow) Williams was born July 10, 1934, to Lester and Opal (Cotten) Winslow in Meeker, CO. She later changed her first name to Lynn, keeping Verlin Fern as her middle names. She passed away on December 7, 2022, at Crowley County Nursing Care Center in Ordway, CO at the age of 88.
Lynn was united in marriage to Fred E. Williams on June 21, 1952, in Fort Lupton, CO. Fred and Lynn met when they were both in college at Colorado A&M in Fort Collins. They moved to the family farm in Hartman, CO, where Lynn was a homemaker, helped with the farming operations, and raised three children with Fred. They were members of the Holly United Methodist Church of Holly, CO for many years. In 2010, Fred and Lynn moved to their retirement home in Swink, CO. She was loved as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Lynn is survived by her children, Carol Bode of Flagler, CO; Diane and Tom Graham of Swink, Colorado; and Alan and Elizabeth Williams of Granbury, TX. She is also survived by grandchildren, Cassondra and Jeff Sojourner and their children, Lilly, Maggy, and Oliver of Granbury, TX; Michael Williams and Virginia Valadez and their daughter, Ava of Pueblo, CO; Chris and Nicole Bode of Scranton, KS; Danielle and Chris Smith and their sons, Benjamin and Edison of La Junta, CO; Stephanie and Udobong Obotette and their children, Emery and Kambi of Vancouver, WA, as well as special friends, Juan and Rosa Sigala of Hartman, CO.
Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Williams, parents, Lester and Opal Winslow, and her granddaughter, Kelly Bode.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers of the Crowley County Nursing Care Center and Arkansas Valley Hospice for their dedicated service and care. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to one of these wonderful organizations, or to the Holly United Methodist Church in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, CO 81052.
To leave online condolences please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: