Lamar Rotary/Interact Clubs Host Santa
Russ Baldwin | Dec 05, 2022
After a refreshing sleep following the Parade of Lights, Lamar residents, local Rotarians, including Jolly Old Saint Nick, got up bright and early this Saturday, December 3rd, to meet at the Enchanted Forest for more holiday festivities.
The winds from Friday had significantly diminished, but their departure left some chilly temperatures for mid-day Saturday for another visit with Santa in his workshop.
Hot chocolate and other holiday fare was available through the late morning until early afternoon for the crowds that were on hand for another, or a brand-new meeting with Santa Claus before the big day arrives for December 25th.
Lamar Rotarians and their Interact Club have established a new tradition for Lamar residents with their annual, “Kids Christmas”, just one of many youth-oriented events established by the local Rotary Club in Lamar.
