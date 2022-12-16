Lamar Redevelopment Authority Approves Extension
A request for an application extension to March 31, 2023 by L&C LLC was approved by the Lamar Redevelopment Authority during its December 12th meeting. Dustin Langston and Jacob Chamberlain applied for the extension for construction upgrades to their property at 120 South Main Street. The owners intend to offer it as a commercial space. Their initial application was approved this past August with an expected completion date of July 31, 2022.
The Authority, after receiving guidance regarding non-profit organizations applying for URA grants, approved the funding request from High Plains Fellowship of Lamar. The funds will be used for door and window improvements to the property at 310 South 5th Street, formerly the Lamar Daily News offices. The request is for $5,000 for the project, estimated at $25,000.
