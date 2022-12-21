Lamar Chamber of Commerce, Holiday Passport Winners
Russ Baldwin | Dec 21, 2022 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce completed with holiday shopping promotion, geared to steer local residents to local merchants. The more a contestant shopped locally at participating merchants, the more often they got their Shop Small Promotion Passport stamped and had it entered for the grand drawing for Chamber Luv Bucks.
The drawing for the winners was held earlier this week with congratulations going to the top four: $500 to Jill Bellomy, $300 to Jane Dykes, $150 to Clyde Bell and $50 to Judy Saunders. The Lamar Chamber of Commerce thanks all the participating sponsors as well as the local merchants/banks who provided their support: TBK Bank, GNBank, Colorado Mills and Community State Bank.
