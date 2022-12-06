Juan Mendoza – July 9, 1950 – November 23, 2022
A Mass of Christian Burial for Casa Grande, Arizona resident and former Granada, Colorado resident, Juan Mendoza will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 9, 2022 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A Rosary Service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30 AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. A Rite of Committal service will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Peacock Funeral Home.
Mr. Mendoza was born on July 9, 1950 at San Rafael, Durango, Mexico to Raymundo and Eulalia (Leon) Mendoza and passed away at Chandler, Arizona on November 23, 2022 at the age of 72.
Juan is preceded in death by his wife Viola Mendoza, parents, his two brothers, Jose Mendoza and Hilario Mendoza and two sisters, Guadalupe Mendoza and Sara Mendoza.
He is survived by his two daughters; Angela (Jesus) Quintana of Amado, AZ and Janette Mendoza of Casa Grande, AZ and two sons; Jonathan Caton and Christopher Caton of Lamar, CO. Juan is also survived by his siblings; Isidro Mendoza of Banning, CA, Victoria Mendoza of Van Nuys, CA, Margarita Mendoza also of Van Nuys, CA, Obdulia Mendoza and Prisciliano Mendoza both of Nuevo Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Mexicoas and his sister-in-law Emma Ulibarri of Pueblo, CO as well as many grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
