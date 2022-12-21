Jean Marie Scriven – October 8, 1954 – December 19, 2022
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Jean Marie Scriven will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Visitation for Jean will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Jean was born on October 8, 1954 at Brooklyn, New York to Michael and Genevieve (Scotto-LaVino) DiOrio and passed away on December 19, 2022 at her home in Lamar at the age of 68.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Jean is survived by her husband Steve Hamilton of the family home in Lamar; daughter Pamela Jean Scriven of Denver, CO and grandchildren Raydan Bencomo, Javon Bencomo, Kamiah Bencomo and GianCarlo Bencomo. She is also survived by her siblings Michael (Pat) DiOrio of AZ, Chris (Lori) DiOrio, Nancy (Bill) Frank, Mary Ann (Stacey) Manakides, Patricia (Mitch) Blanda and Paul (Maria) DiOrio all of Long Island, NY as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
