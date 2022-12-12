City of Lamar Holiday Schedule – NEWS RELEASE
Russ Baldwin | Dec 12, 2022 | Comments 0
All City offices will be closed on Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th, 2022 in observance of Christmas. The Community Building will also be closed. The Lamar Public Library will be closed December 23-December 26 and December 31, 2022 -January 2, 2023. All City offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023 in observance of New Year’s Day.
CHRISTMAS
Commercial Refuse Collection for Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th will remain the same. Residential Refuse Collection for Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th will remain the same.
Cardboard collection normally scheduled for Friday, December 23rd will be collected on Thursday, December 22nd. Monday December 26th, cardboard will be collected on December 27th.
The City of Lamar Municipal Landfill will be open Friday, December 23rd and Saturday, December 24th but will be closed Sunday, Christmas Day-December 25th and Monday, December 26th. It will reopen on Tuesday, December 27th from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM
FREE weekend for December at the Landfill and Transfer Station will be Saturday, December 31 from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM and Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM.
NEW YEAR’S DAY 2023
Residential refuse collection for Monday, January 2, 2023 will remain the same. Commercial refuse collection for Monday, January 2, 2023 will remain the same. The Lamar Municipal Landfill will be open on Monday, January 2, 2023 from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Cardboard collection scheduled for Monday, January 2, 2023 will be collected on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
