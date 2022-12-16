City of Lamar 2022 Award Recipients

                         Official Seal City of Lamar

 

Every year, the City of Lamar celebrates employees achieving a milestone of service beginning with five years.  Congratulations to all who recached a milestone year of service and thank you for your commitment and dedication to the City of Lamar.

 

5 Years

 10 Years 15 Years 20 Years 30 Years 35 Years
Cheri Aguilera Thomas Campbell Stephen Hickman Christopher Duffy Brenda Van Campen

Michael Machone

Sarah Ausmus

 Lisa Denman Michell Munoz Tracy Fagan
Esequiel Griego Todd Fiero

Rory O’Neill

Sue Lathrop

 Grant Hobden Michelle Slough
Jose Lozoya Misty Warren

Doyle Ward

Christopher Urias

Marcus Widener

**Robert Flores for 40 Years of Service.

