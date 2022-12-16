City of Lamar 2022 Award Recipients
Every year, the City of Lamar celebrates employees achieving a milestone of service beginning with five years. Congratulations to all who recached a milestone year of service and thank you for your commitment and dedication to the City of Lamar.
|
5 Years
|10 Years
|15 Years
|20 Years
|30 Years
|35 Years
|Cheri Aguilera
|Thomas Campbell
|Stephen Hickman
|Christopher Duffy
|Brenda Van Campen
|
Michael Machone
|
Sarah Ausmus
|Lisa Denman
|Michell Munoz
|Tracy Fagan
|Esequiel Griego
|Todd Fiero
|
Rory O’Neill
|
Sue Lathrop
|Grant Hobden
|Michelle Slough
|Jose Lozoya
|Misty Warren
|
Doyle Ward
|
Christopher Urias
|
Marcus Widener
**Robert Flores for 40 Years of Service.
