Bright Side Nutrition Opens
Russ Baldwin | Dec 27, 2022 | Comments 0
Tatelyn Lasley, owner of Bright Side Nutrition, was raised in Springfield, CO. While going to college on a track and field scholarship in McPherson, KS, she earned a degree in physical education and health. During her senior year of college, she began working at a nutrition club just like Bright Side and fell in love with the atmosphere. While working behind the bar daily, she learned more and more about supplements and living a healthy lifestyle and decided to take the jump and become a wellness coach. Tatelyn has always had a passion for health and fitness, as well as helping others, so this seemed like the perfect opportunity.
In June of 2022, she decided it was time to move back home to southeast Colorado to be close to her family and make an impact on a community that could use a positive change. Tatelyn’s goal is to build a healthy community by pouring into others with fun and nutritious drinks, positivity, and love.
Bright Side Nutrition is the new daily healthy spot in Lamar, CO. Bright Side offers over 60 different nutritious and delicious protein shakes filled with 21 vitamins and minerals, as well as macro and micronutrients the body craves. This meal replacement shake pairs great with an energy tea loaded with B vitamins that provide the body with natural energy without the crash, or a refresher for a caffeine free option. With over 60 shakes and 40 energy teas, you’re sure to find the perfect combo. If you need even more options, try a protein coffee. Protein and energy all in one!
The Grand Opening for Bright Side Nutrition will be Saturday, December 31st, 2022, from 8am-4pm. There will be fun specials, yummy treats, raffles, good vibes, and so much more. Come ring in the New Year on the Bright Side!
Filed Under: Economy • Media Release
