Brewing for Business with Prowers Economic Prosperity
Russ Baldwin | Dec 27, 2022 | Comments 0
Start the New Year with a business outline. Come to the monthly Brewing for Business seminar at Brew Unto Others at 119 South Main Street in Lamar, Thursday, January 5th.
Are you ready to kick off the New Year by getting your financial health in order? Join Kristin Kee to make 2023 your money tree and get you better prepared for your financial future.
Prowers Economic Prosperity hosts the Brewing for Business seminars the first Thursday of every month from 7am to 8am at Brew Unto Others. Everyone is always welcome to attend!
