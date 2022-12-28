2022 Year in Review SEPTEMBER
Here are some events from the past year which had an impact residents of Prowers County
Historical Significance of Savage Stadium
The Lamar Re-2 School District has been approached by local citizens concerned about a potential historical loss to the community with the planned renovation work for Savage Stadium.
Portions of the structure have been deemed structurally unsafe and for just over a year, the District and Lamar School Board has studied renovation and replacement plans with GMCN Architects from Garden City, KS.
For safety concerns, stadium seating is currently off limits as was the case during the September 16th homecoming football game when arrangements were made so that lawn chairs would be allowed outside the playing field.
The District met recently with a group of citizens as well as Dr. Chris Bowles; Director of Preservation Incentives Programs/Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer about preservation efforts. An October 5th meeting between the School Board and architects and engineers has been planned for an update and to explore, as Superintendent Dr. Chad Krug, offered, a potential, “sweet spot” for a renovated stadium which can incorporate historical relevance.
Krug said the stadium project has been on the District’s mind for over a year now once they learned the stadium was compromised. “If we were just looking at replacing aluminum bleachers, we would have been fast-tracking the project, but because of what the stadium means to the community, we’re taking our time on our approach,” he stated, adding that there will be complete transparency on the process.
Lamar City Council Holds Special Meeting on Proposed Ordinance
Lamar Mayor Kirk Crespin, offered an emotion-filled statement regarding the recent passing of councilmember Oscar Riley during the outset of the council’s September 7th special session. Riley passed away earlier in the day. A single yellow rose was placed at his vacant chair. Crespin praised Riley for his contributions to the city as well as his years-long involvement with the Lamar Elks and in service to his community beyond his capacity as a city councilman.
For business during the evening meeting, the revised language of a proposed ordinance for the November 8th, 2022 election was discussed. The first reading of the ordinance was approved on a split vote by the council during its August 22nd meeting, but questions were raised by some council members over the broad-based language of the ordinance which seeks to amend the city charter through the election, prohibiting various forms of sale, manufacturing and cultivation of marijuana to persons over 21 years of age.
Mark Westhoff, New Prowers County Administrator
An informal meet and greet was held for Mark Westhoff, the new Administrator for Prowers County who was hired for the position with his notification last Thursday, September 1st. Westhoff began his official duties as of Tuesday, September 6th.
Westhoff is a longtime resident of Lamar, having graduated from LHS in 2007. “I graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder, and I’ve worked in insurance for seven years before starting a business in 2021, constructing tiny homes with my business partner out of Gardner, Colorado.”
Westhoff returned to Lamar with his family at about the same time as the business start-up, handing the business end of the enterprise while his partner deals with the construction of the tiny homes. He said he’ll stay invested in that line of work outside of his daily duties as county administrator, “Probably on weekends,” he explained.
He has a growing family, now up to four children with new-born twins and his parents still reside in Lamar, so the move was a logical one and his new profession will be one that offers a contribution to his community.
Tallie Harmon is New PEP Project Coordinator
Tallie Harmon has been selected by Prowers Economic Prosperity as the project coordinator for the county-wide economic development group. The announcement was made official during the September 19th board meeting by Executive Director, Cheryl Sanchez. Harmon, a life-long Prowers County resident, will begin her first official day on Monday, October 3rd.
