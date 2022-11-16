Mildred L. Kuehster – March 6, 1928 – November 9, 2022
Graveside services for Lamar resident, formerly of Critchell, CO, Mildred Kuehster will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Littleton Cemetery with Pastor Mike Lemke officiating.
Mrs. Kuehster was born on March 6, 1928 at Englewood, Colorado to Newton J. and Mildred H. (Evers) Patterson and passed away at her daughter’s home in Lamar on November 9, 2022 at the age of 94.
She is preceded in death by her husband Carl E. Kuehster, parents, siblings; Newton Patterson and Sylvia Berger as well as her son-in-law Bruce Hall.
Mildred is survived by her children; Wesley Kuehster of Evergreen, CO, Carla Hall of Lamar and Diana (Randy) Wallace of Elizabeth, CO. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
