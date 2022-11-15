City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report: September 2022
Sales tax revenue for the City of Lamar increased a healthy 14.22% for this past September, registering an increase over last year at this same time of $52,282. Collections for 2021 were $367,725 compared to $420,008. Use tax collections fell off 11.67% for a drop of $3,766. Total sales tax collections for September were up 12.14% for a gain of $48,511. Collections for 2021 were $399,559 and were $448,070 for 2022.
Year to date collections for city sales tax revenue went up 7.05% for a gain of $250,475. 2021 collections were $3,553,704 compared to $3,804,179. Use tax collections were off 24.28% for a decline of $97,151. Collections last year at this time were $400,195 and were $303,043 for 2022. Other collections (Penalties and Interest, Licenses, A/R’s) were down 50.40% for a $23,028 from one year to the last. 2022 collections were at $22,666 and were at $45,695 for 2021.
Total sales and Use tax collections were up 3.26% for a gain of $130,295. Total collections for 2021 were $3,999,594 and were $4,129,889 for 2022.
There were only a few drops in the 12 sales tax revenue categories listed by the City of Lamar, which included All Business/Electricity and Manufacturing, while Grocery sales registered a healthy increase:
|
2020
|2021
|
2022
|Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair
|136,146
|146,649
|
155,446
|
Building Materials
|130,654
|153,010
|165,971
|Apparel/Department Stores
|1,060,799
|1,097,724
|
1,134,800
|
C Stores and Gas Sales
|169,604
|194,985
|210,486
|All Business/Electricity
|191,201
|281,473
|
251,867
|
Furniture/Appliances/Electronics
|19,457
|21,870
|22,642
|Grocery Stores
|253,100
|241,408
|
290,255
|
Hotels/Motels
|123,827
|135,242
|145,454
|Liquor Sales
|92,600
|97,815
|
102,868
|
Manufacturing
|17,199
|36,209
|6,730
|Other Retail/All Other
|807,497
|1,074,403
|
1,165,586
|
Restaurants
|320,136
|371,655
|
390,149
