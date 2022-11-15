City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report: September 2022

Sales tax revenue for the City of Lamar increased a healthy 14.22% for this past September, registering an increase over last year at this same time of $52,282.  Collections for 2021 were $367,725 compared to $420,008.  Use tax collections fell off 11.67% for a drop of $3,766.  Total sales tax collections for September were up 12.14% for a gain of $48,511.  Collections for 2021 were $399,559 and were $448,070 for 2022.

Year to date collections for city sales tax revenue went up 7.05% for a gain of $250,475.  2021 collections were $3,553,704 compared to $3,804,179.  Use tax collections were off 24.28% for a decline of $97,151.  Collections last year at this time were $400,195 and were $303,043 for 2022.  Other collections (Penalties and Interest, Licenses, A/R’s) were down 50.40% for a $23,028 from one year to the last.  2022 collections were at $22,666 and were at $45,695 for 2021.

Total sales and Use tax collections were up 3.26% for a gain of $130,295.  Total collections for 2021 were $3,999,594 and were $4,129,889 for 2022.

There were only a few drops in the 12 sales tax revenue categories listed by the City of Lamar, which included All Business/Electricity and Manufacturing, while Grocery sales registered a healthy increase:

 

2020

 2021

2022
Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair 136,146 146,649

155,446

Building Materials

 130,654 153,010 165,971
Apparel/Department Stores 1,060,799 1,097,724

1,134,800

C Stores and Gas Sales

 169,604 194,985 210,486
All Business/Electricity 191,201 281,473

251,867

Furniture/Appliances/Electronics

 19,457 21,870 22,642
Grocery Stores 253,100 241,408

290,255

Hotels/Motels

 123,827 135,242 145,454
Liquor Sales 92,600 97,815

102,868

Manufacturing

 17,199 36,209 6,730
Other Retail/All Other 807,497 1,074,403

1,165,586

Restaurants

 320,136 371,655

390,149

