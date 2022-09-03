RMEF Grants over $1M to Wildlife Habitat
Russ Baldwin | Sep 03, 2022
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated $1,126,750 in grant funding to improve wildlife habitat and bolster scientific research in Colorado. RMEF directly granted $281,725 that leveraged an additional $845,025 in partner dollars.
“These grants pay for habitat enhancement projects ranging from forest thinning and prescribed burns to invasive weed control and removing old fencing – all of which positively impacts thousands of acres for elk and other species of wildlife,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. “There’s additional focus on science-based wildlife management, three different research projects and support for youth recreational shooting organizations and other outdoor-related events.”
There are 30 chapters and nearly 15,000 RMEF members in Colorado.
“This funding is available to go back on the ground in Colorado only because of our volunteers who plan and host banquets and other events. We sincerely appreciate their diligent efforts that so greatly benefit conservation,” said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO.
- Thin 450 acres of forestland on the Spanish Peaks State Wildlife Area to reduce stand density, allowing more grasses and shrubs to grow, and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire. The project is designed to improve habitat for elk, mule deer, black bear, wild turkey and other wildlife.
Project partners include the Arapaho-Roosevelt, Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison, and Pike-San Isabel National Forests, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management and various conservation, hunting and business organizations as well as colleges.
Since 1987, RMEF and its partners completed 824 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in Colorado with a combined value of more than $192.3 million. These projects conserved and enhanced 480,626 acres of habitat and opened or improved public access to 122,107 acres.
