Ray Lewis Turner – May 22, 1944 – September 14, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Sep 15, 2022 | Comments 0
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Hasty, Colorado resident, Ray Lewis Turner will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the Union Valley Cemetery in Hasty, Colorado with Pastor Travis Walker officiating.
Ray was born on May 22, 1944 at Rocky Ford, Colorado to John Lewis and Ethel Marie (Singleton) Turner and passed away on September 14, 2022 at the Weisbrod Memorial Nursing Home in Eads, Colorado at the age of 78.
He is preceded in death by his wife Gail Turner, his parents and sister Nancy McEnulty.
Ray is survived by his son, Jeff (Mary Ann) Turner of McClave, CO, daughter Cynthia McDonald of Trinidad, CO, six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, brothers Bill (Jean) Turner of Loveland, CO and Jim (Mary Lou) Turner of Las Animas, CO and brother-in-law Jim McEnulty of Penrose, CO as well as numerous other family and friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
