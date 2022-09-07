Oscar Riley – July 12, 1940 – September 6, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Sep 07, 2022 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Oscar Riley will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Per Oscar’s request cremation will take place.
Oscar was born on July 12, 1940 at Oakland, California to Gerald Allen and Louise (Engels) Riley and passed away on September 6, 2022 at his home in Lamar at the age of 82.
He is preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Riley, his parents and brother-in-law Jim DeLoach.
Oscar is survived by his wife LaRoyce Riley of the family home in Lamar, son Patrick (Molly) Riley, grandchildren Jaxson and Aly Riley all of Gilbert, AZ, sisters Judy (Guy) Lavigne of Pensacola, FL and Mary (Loss) Riley-Thomas of Corpus Christi, TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elks Lodge #1319, American Heart Association and/or Charity of Choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: