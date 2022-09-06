Mark Westoff, New Prowers County Administrator
Russ Baldwin | Sep 06, 2022
An informal meet and greet was held for Mark Westhoff, the new Administrator for Prowers County who was hired for the position with his notification last Thursday, September 1st. Westhoff began his official duties as of Tuesday, September 6th.
Westhoff is a longtime resident of Lamar, having graduated from LHS in 2007. “I graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder, and I’ve worked in insurance for seven years before starting a business in 2021, constructing tiny homes with my business partner out of Gardner, Colorado.”
Westoff returned to Lamar with his family at about the same time as the business start-up, handing the business end of the enterprise while his partner deals with the construction of the tiny homes. He said he’ll stay invested in that line of work outside of his daily duties as county administrator, “Probably on weekends,” he explained.
He has a growing family, now up to four children with new-born twins and his parents still reside in Lamar, so the move back to his hometown was a logical one and his new profession will be one that offers a contribution to his community.
