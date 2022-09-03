LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – JULY 2022
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS:
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.23 billion pounds in July, down 3 percent from the 4.38 billion pounds produced in July 2021. Beef production, at 2.25 billion pounds, was 3 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.78 million head, down 2 percent from July 2021. The average live weight was down 8 pounds from the previous year, at 1,341 pounds. Veal production totaled 4.1 million pounds, 5 percent above July a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 29,500 head, down 12 percent from July 2021. The average live weight was up 38 pounds from last year, at 243 pounds.
Pork production totaled 1.97 billion pounds, down 4 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 9.31 million head, down 5 percent from July 2021. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 284 pounds. Lamb and mutton production, at 10.3 million pounds, was down 5 percent from July 2021. Sheep slaughter totaled 163,300 head, 14 percent below last year. The average live weight was 126 pounds, up 11 pounds from July a year ago. January to July 2022 commercial red meat production was 32.0 billion pounds, down 1 percent from 2021. Accumulated beef production was up 1 percent from last year, veal was up 4 percent, pork was down 3 percent from last year, and lamb
and mutton production, was down 7 percent.
