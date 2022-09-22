LHS DECA Announces 8th Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness Week
Russ Baldwin | Sep 22, 2022 | Comments 0
(Lamar, Colorado, September 22, 2022) The Lamar High School DECA Chapter would like to announce the 8th Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness event to be held September 26 to October 8th. This year’s project will include a variety of events for the entire community and surrounding areas. The LHS DECA Chapter has three goals: first, to raise $500 each for both the Dalton Kerr and Janea Aguilera Memorial Scholarships, second, to donate additional funds to Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative, and third, to raise awareness for childhood cancer by hosting a variety of events and activities within the community and at the high school for the student body.
T-shirts for the week can be purchased with order forms available via the LHS DECA Facebook page and at the high school. Order forms for t-shirts must be turned in by Tuesday, September 27.
The first week of Childhood Cancer Awareness will focus on activities taking place within Lamar High School. The main activity will be an all-school assembly in which students will learn more about Childhood Cancer Awareness, participate in an awareness activity, and donate spare change if they would like to.
On Monday, October 3rd from 7:00pm-8:30pm the 8th Annual Race Against Childhood Cancer Jog-a-thon will be held at Thunder Stadium. For this event, participants have the opportunity, if they choose, to raise funds by being sponsored as they run/walk laps. The event will also host a variety of fun activities that will be played on the football field during the activity.
Community members are encouraged to attend and help us as we honor the month and raise awareness. Any monetary donations will go towards the scholarship goal, and money raised over that amount will be donated to Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative. Fundraising forms can be found on the DECA webpage within the Lamar School District website: www.lamarschools.org. Those who choose to fundraise will need to bring their forms with them to the Jog-a-thon.
On Friday, October 7th, the CCA Tailgate BBQ will be held beginning at 6:00pm at the stadium. Following the BBQ, the CCA Football game will take place with the Thunder taking on Alamosa at 7:00pm. Awards for the Jog-a-thon will be given out during halftime.
On Saturday, October 8, multiple events will also take place at the stadium. At 8:00am a 5k will take place, registration will begin at 7:30am, the cost per participant is $15. At 6:00pm, a corn hole tournament will take place. The cost for each player will be $30. Later at 7:00pm, a movie will be shown at the stadium. All proceeds from the event will go towards reaching our goals.
For more information on the event, please contact Jenna Randle at
jenna.randle@lamarschools.org or 719-336-3488.
