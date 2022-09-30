Letter to the Editor: From Colorado
Russ Baldwin | Sep 30, 2022 | Comments 0
Colorado is amazing and so are the people who live, work and play here. As the Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, I have the honor of leading a statewide law enforcement agency that provides many services and program in an effort to make our communities safe, particularly our roadways.
Every two years we launch a public survey to answer a simple question, “How are we doing?” We want to ensure that our members and our organization are providing Colorado with the best service and support as we fulfill our mission to save lives. We also want to ensure we are living up to our Core Values of honor, duty and respect.
The online survey is open from October 3 to October 31, 2022. Please accept my personal invitation to complete the survey by visiting www.cspsurvey.com.
Through your candid feedback, I and all the Colorado State Patrol members can better understand how well we are serving you, your family, your friends and your communities.
We want to know how safe you feel about traveling on Colorado’s highways, the professionalism of our members and our services at the State Patrol. Your answers will help us better understand our strengths and our opportunities for improvement, now and in the future.
Completing this survey takes 5-10 minutes. We appreciate you taking the time.
This is a state-wide survey, so the more people who participate the more insight we will have moving forward. Ideally, by the end, we will have feedback from every region around this diverse state. Please, share the link to this survey with your friends and family.
I thank you in advance for your participation. Your feedback is important to me and drives changes for the future at the Colorado State Patrol.
Sincerely,
Colonel Matthew C. Packard
Chief, Colorado State Patrol
