Lamar Honkers Quench their Thirst at Colorado Drink Company
Russ Baldwin | Sep 25, 2022 | Comments 0
Colorado Drink Company is a first for your thirst!! The Lamar Chamber of Commerce Honkers paid a recent visit to Colorado Drink Company, a new, drive-through business venture at 1610 South Main Street in Lamar.
Owner Kilby Brubacher has been in operation for several months, serving customers who are looking for a new beverage boost with a combination of tasty flavors, custom blended per your order. Teas, lemonades, Italian Sodas and more, and a hot menu is coming soon.
Colorado Drink Company is open for business every day of the week except Wednesdays. Drive in Sunday from 11am to 8pm, Monday and Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday from 7am to 8pm.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Employment • Featured
About the Author: