Gabriel Nicholas Gallegos – November 8, 1977 – September 22, 2022
Gabriel Nicholas Gallegos, known to most as Gorilla, was born on November 08,1977 in Las Animas, CO to Bennie Gallegos and Solema Sanchez of Amalia, NM. He entered eternal rest with the Lord on September 22, 2022, at the age of 44 in his hometown of Las Animas.
Gabriel is survived by his 13 children, Lucas Gallegos, Matthew Gallegos, Gabriel Gallegos, Devon Gallegos, Marcos Gallegos, Devin Rheinheimer, Aaliyah Gallegos, Caydence Gallegos, Aislyn Gallegos, Kayleigh Gallegos, Alexis Trujillo, Preston Gallegos, Calista Trujillo, and his 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Solema “Sally” Gallegos; siblings; Cathy Watt, Joann Martinez, Alvin Gallegos, Phillip Gallegos, Benny Gallegos, Lori Gallegos, and Joshua Gallegos; along with many other family members and closely cherished friends.
Gabriel was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Gallegos and nephew, Justin Gallegos.
Visitation for Gabriel will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Horber Funeral Chapel. Per his wishes, cremation will follow. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Las Animas with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating.
