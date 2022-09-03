CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION WEEK ENDING AUGUST 28, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Sep 03, 2022 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Dry, warm weather stressed non-irrigated crops and rangeland, but conditions were overall ideal for fieldwork and harvest activities, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 57 percent of the State is under drought conditions, down 1 percentage point from the previous week. Twenty-three percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, down 1 percentage point from last week. Extreme drought conditions are affecting 4 percent of the State, unchanged from last week. In northeastern and east central counties, above average temperatures and limited precipitation deteriorated crop conditions last week. Southern Yuma County received the most moisture, receiving about an inch of rain, while the rest of the district remained primarily dry. Warm, dry weather allowed for planting of the 2023 winter wheat crop to begin last week. Corn for silage harvest progressed slowly, falling behind the 5-year average.
Potato harvest made good progress last week, jumping ahead of last year’s progress. In southwestern counties, moisture was received in the mountains, and southern La Plata County received almost four inches of rain last week. A reporter in Mesa County stated hay production picked up again after a primarily dry week on the foothills. In the San Luis Valley, precipitation last week continued to improve crop and rangeland conditions. Alamosa, Rio Grande, and Saguache Counties received over half an inch of rain last week, with some areas receiving over an inch of moisture. Reporters note that barley harvest is progressing well, and harvest of early planted potatoes has begun. The potato crop looks good, and harvest should be in full swing next week. Livestock are in good condition, and recent rains have improved the grazing outlook on forest permits. Southeastern counties remained primarily dry last week after a few weeks of good moisture. The northern portion of Prowers County received the most moisture last week, receiving just over a quarter of an inch of rain. Third cutting of alfalfa progressed quickly in the district among warm, dry weather. Planting of the 2023 winter wheat crop began in the district, getting off to a slower start than the previous year. Stored feed supplies were rated 22 percent very short, 22 percent short, 53 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 82 percent average and 18 percent light. Cattle death loss was 3 percent heavy, 81 percent average, and 16 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: