Colorado Crop Progress-Condition Report, Week of 9/4/2022
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Above average temperatures and very limited moisture plagued the state last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 46 percent of the State is under drought conditions, down 11 percentage points from the previous week. Seventeen percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, down 6 percentage points from last week. Extreme drought conditions are affecting 4 percent of the State, unchanged from last week.
Areas of Phillips and Sedgwick Counties are experiencing exceptional drought, accounting for less than one percent of the State. In northeastern and east central counties, warm, dry weather allowed for quick advancement of harvest and fieldwork last week. The only measurable moisture was received in the metro area, while the rest of the district remained dry. Limited precipitation allowed for planting of the 2023 winter wheat crop to progress quicker than normal.
Corn for silage harvest progressed quickly last week, moving ahead of the previous year’s pace. Reports from the district show silage harvest is more than fifty percent complete in some areas and fourth cutting of alfalfa has begun. Proso millet harvest was fully underway in the district and producers were preparing for harvest of other spring crops. In southwestern counties, dry conditions, and temperatures more than six degrees above normal were prevalent. Third cutting of alfalfa made significant progress in the district and fourth cutting started in some areas among the warm, dry conditions. In the San Luis Valley, dry conditions and cooling temperatures are starting to slow crop growth. Reporters note that barley harvest is progressing well, but quality concerns have held up producers selling the crop until more tests can be run.
The potato crop looks good, and harvest is now in full swing. Southeastern counties received some measurable moisture last week, with southern Prowers and northern Baca Counties receiving almost an inch of rain. Stored feed supplies were rated 25 percent very short, 22 percent short, 50 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 85 percent average and 15 percent light. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 83 percent average, and 16 percent light.
