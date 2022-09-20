Colorado Crop Progress/Condition Report Week Ending 9/18/22
Russ Baldwin | Sep 20, 2022 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Near-normal temperatures in the mountains contrasted with above average temperatures across the eastern plains, where daytime highs hovered between 85-90 degrees during the week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Portions of the mountains recorded overnight lows that dipped below 33 degrees, with comments from Grand, Routt, and Summit Counties noting diminished grasshopper populations due to freezing temperatures.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for September 13, just over 46 percent of the State was categorized in moderate drought or worse, unchanged from the previous week. Seventeen percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, also unchanged from last week. The exceptional drought conditions noted across portions of Phillips and Sedgwick Counties accounted for less than one percent of the State, virtually unchanged from last week.
Ranchers with cattle grazing high-elevation summer ranges in several northwestern counties were busy bringing their herds back to cut hay meadows, where expectations were that recent rainfall would boost late-season growth in some grazed pastures if temperatures stayed reasonably warm in the next couple of weeks. Elsewhere, barley harvest in the San Luis Valley was nearing completion, and the potato harvest was reported to be going well. Comments from the area indicated that many hay growers were nearly sold out of first cutting alfalfa hay.
Statewide, growers had sown 31 percent of the 2023 winter wheat crop, compared with 45 percent last year and a 5-year average of 34 percent. Corn for silage harvest continued to progress quickly, with 20 percent of the crop cut during the week. With 20 percent of the crop mature, corn for grain harvest was expected to begin within the next week or so.
Livestock were reported in mostly good condition. Stored feed supplies were rated 7 percent very short, 23 percent short, 65 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 84 percent average and 16 percent light. Cattle death loss was 4 percent heavy, 85 percent average, and 11 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Chamber of Commerce • Consumer Issues • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: