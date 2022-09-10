Business Growth in Prowers County Noted
Russ Baldwin | Sep 10, 2022 | Comments 0
Two recent ribbon-cutting events in Prowers County on August 26th noted business growth with the expansion of the Rocky Ford Pipe Yard into the county from its Rocky Ford headquarters where it has been in operation for fifty years. Mark Carrigan said the pipe yard is an irrigation pipe and sprinkler system parts supplier and is expanding the operation to this area with his partner, Brad Johnson. An estimated 20 employees will be hired once the business, along Highway 50 east near Granada is up and running. No specific date has been set for the opening at this time, according to Prowers Economic Prosperity, Executive Director, Cheryl Sanchez.
Pipeyard photo – PC Commissioners Andrade, PEP Executive Director Cheryl Sanchez, PC Commissioner Grasmick, Owners Sheryl & Mark Carrigan, Owner Brad Johnson and Town of Granada, Traegon Marquez.
Taylor Implement Company, a family-owned concern for half a century, has interests in Colorado and is expanding into Prowers County. The agricultural equipment dealer is headquartered in Hoxie, Kansas and has interests in Yuma and Greeley, Colorado.
The dealership features CLAAS equipment including combines, tractors, balers, forage harvesters and hay tools. Other product lines include JCB, Vermeer, Meyer and KIOTI. They are a full-service operation and expect to hire between five and seven employees once they’re in operation, perhaps by the end of 2023.
Taylor Implement Co Photo – Prowers County Commissioners Andrade & Grasmick, PEP Executive DIrector, Cheryl Sanchez, Taylor Implement Co. Manager, Taylor Implement Owners Kyle, Linda & Tuffy Taylor, Town of Granada Treagon Marquez.
