Alfred Adame Receives Quilt of Valor
Russ Baldwin | Aug 17, 2022 | Comments 0
During the September 11 Tribute, 2021, Quilt of Valor Foundation members were privileged to award Mr. Alfred Adame a Quilt of Valor in honor of his service to the United States of America. Mr. Adame volunteered for the U.S. Army in October 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1966. He served those years in the United States and in Germany. Alfred then joined the Army National Guard in 1975 and served thru 1997. While working in 1990 for the railroad, he was called up and served 6 months in Kuwait.
Mr. Adame, thank you for your service to the United States of America. Quilt of Valor members invite you to this year’s 9-11 Tribute on Saturday, September 10th, at 1pm at the Prowers County Fairgrounds where additional Prowers County Veterans will be recognized.
