Water Levels Decline at John Martin Reservoir
Russ Baldwin | Jul 25, 2022 | Comments 0
CPW Facebook Posting on John Martin Dam Water Levels
As our water level continues to get lower, our courtesy dock on the east boat ramp has reached the end of the cable and anchors holding it in place. Starting on July 25th, the dock will be removed from the water and the ramp will only have one lane exposed for boat launching.
Boats will still be able to launch for the rest of the season, but we recommend to continue using high clearance vehicles to back your boat trailer into the water.
