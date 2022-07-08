Warner C. Hubbard – November 16, 1937 – July 7, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jul 08, 2022 | Comments 0
A Celebration of Life for lifelong Lamar resident, Warner C. Hubbard will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Jim Welch officiating.
Mr. Hubbard was born on November 16, 1937 to Carroll D. and Isabel L. (Snyder) Hubbard and passed away on July 7, 2022 at the Lamar Estates under Hospice care with his family by his side. Warner was 84.
He is preceded in death by his wife Rose Marie Hubbard, his parents and daughters Tammy Hubbard and Jayne Wilson.
Warner is survived by his sons Tony (Jeannie) Hubbard of Buda, TX, Tom Hubbard of Lamar and Jim (Lisa) Hubbard also of Lamar. Also surviving are his grandchildren; Kindra (Mark) Ybarra, Miranda (Joel) Williams, Tisa Hubbard, Tina Hubbard, Amber (David) Burgess, Nathan (Hannah) Hubbard, Janessa Ybarra, Kaitlin Ybarra, Paige (Travis) Burton, Josh Wilson, Amelia (David) Vigil and Jason (Krysta) Wilson as well as seventeen great-grandchildren and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: