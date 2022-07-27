Shooting Victims Named in Lamar Triple Shooting
(July 27, 2022—Lamar, CO)—Through the Prowers County Coroner’s Office and Lamar Police Department, the names of those involved in the triple shooting in Lamar, Colorado have been released.
24-year-old Jourden White shot three people living in the Lamar Apartments (700 Block of Mullen St.) in Lamar just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23rd. White then fled the scene.
There were four individuals in the apartment at the time of the shooting. Roy Bock, age 50, and Loretta Rhoades, age 58, were shot and pronounced deceased at the scene. A third victim, Keisha Graeff, age 18, was shot and transported to the Denver metro area for treatment. She remains in critical condition. The fourth individual in the apartment was the suspect.
A BOLO about White’s vehicle was disseminated to law enforcement. A short time later, officers with the Granada Police Department spotted the suspect’s vehicle and a pursuit ensued. Following the pursuit involving a number of law enforcement agencies, the driver of the vehicle stopped in a field near Holly, Colorado. White exited the vehicle and used a handgun to take his own life. No shots were fired by law enforcement.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation at this time. The suspect and the victims knew one another; however, the specifics about those connections, including possible familial ties, remain under investigation.
