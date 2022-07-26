Ruth Rose – February 21, 1916 – July 26, 2022
A private family graveside service for lifelong Eads, Colorado resident, Ruth Rose will be held at a later date at the Eads Cemetery.
Per Ruth’s request cremation will take place.
Ruth was born on February 21, 1916 at Eads, Colorado to Fred W. and Elizabeth (Pearcey) Eder and passed away on July 26, 2022 at the Weisbrod Memorial Extended Care Unit in Eads, Colorado at the age of 106.
She is preceded in death by her husband William E. “Tommy” Rose, her parents and siblings Ralph Eder, Roland (Sarah) Eder, Raymond (Hannah) Eder and Dorothy (George) Berry.
Ruth is survived by nieces and nephews to include Janice and Don Pfingston, Ralph Berry, and Marlin Eder.
