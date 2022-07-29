Phyllis C. McAlister – August 10, 1969 – July 26, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jul 29, 2022 | Comments 0
Services for Phyllis McAlister will be held at a later date. Per her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Phyllis C. McAlister was born on August 10, 1969, in Lamar, Colorado to Olan Gale McAlister and Alberta (Cook) Roberts. She passed away on July 26, 2022, at her home in Lamar at the age of 52.
Phyllis was involved in animal care and grooming and adopted many pets throughout the years. She enjoyed crafts and loved music of all genres. Phyllis took great pride in being a mother and grandmother. She was known to many as “Mom” or “Grandma” because of her generosity and love that she displayed to all those that knew her.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Amanda G.A. McAlister, Skye A.C. Dorris, Cheyenne D.N. Dorris; sisters, Rhonda Chavarria, Gaila Jones, and Peggy Rewark; two grandchildren, Trinity R. McAlister and Mistie S. McAlister; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald L. Peterson.
To leave online condolences please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Bo 950, Lamar, CO 81052.
