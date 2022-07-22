Patricia Ann “Patti” Johnson – August 16, 1953 – July 21, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jul 22, 2022 | Comments 0
A memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Patricia Ann Johnson, affectionately known to her family and friends as Patti will be held at a later date.
Per Patti’s request cremation will take place.
Patti was born on August 16, 1953 at Lamar, Colorado to Joel “Jody” Edward Hoselton and Annabelle (Coin) Hoselton and passed away on July 21, 2022 at her home in Lamar at the age of 68 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband Michael Johnson and her parents.
Patti is survived by her children Scott Floyd, Steve (Christy) Johnson both of Lamar, CO, David (Nicole) Johnson and Adena Sue (Miguel) Acua both of Denver, CO; grandchildren Zack (Crystal), Sid (Heather) Johnson, Taylor, Tate (Xandria), Ty and Cielo, great-grandchildren Miles and Lydian Johnson as well as other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: