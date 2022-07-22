Michael Joe Tombleson – September 16, 1974 – July 19, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jul 22, 2022 | Comments 0
Michael Joe Tombleson passed away July 19, 2022 at home. He was 47 years old. He is survived by his mother Lynn Eirhart (Craig, CO), his six children: Shane (Lauren) Vail (Woodland Park, CO), Dominic (Victoria) Tombleson (Castlerock, CO), Caiana Vail (Denver, CO), Melody (Cameron) Clevenger (Lamar, CO), Codi Jones (Lamar, CO), Annabella Tombleson (Lamar, CO), and his grandson Alexander Vail (Woodland Park, CO). He is also survived by his brother Richard Smith (Craig, CO), sister Samantha (Saul) Martinez (Belton, TX), and many family and friends. He is proceeded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents, his father William (Jack) Coggin, and his two brothers, Randall and Terry Coggin.
In honor of Mike’s wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be announced at a later time. Any contributions towards Mike’s final transition shall be sent to Valley Memorial funeral home.
