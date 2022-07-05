Manuel Granados – June 27, 1944 – June 29, 2022
A Rite of Committal for longtime Lamar resident Manuel Granados will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Riverside Cemetery with Deacon Allen Medina officiating
Per Manuals’ request, cremation has taken place.
Manuel was born on June 27, 1944 at Bristol, Colorado, to Juan and Felicita (Guerrero) Granados, and passed away on June 29, 2022 in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 78.
He is preceded in death by his wife Dolores, his parents, daughter Sandy Villa and two brothers and one sister.
Manuel is survived by five daughters- Barbara Romero of Pueblo; Georgiann (Julius) Belton of Katy, TX; Trisha (Devin) Phillips of Johnstown, CO; Tiffany Granados of Lamar; Son-in-law Eddie Villa; Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society either directly or in care of the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock family.
