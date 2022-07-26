Lamar City Council Plans Future Discussion on Tiny Homes
Russ Baldwin | Jul 26, 2022 | Comments 0
The Lamar City Council decided to table a continued discussion on the regulation of Tiny Homes which might be constructed in the city. Three issues came from the June 27th meeting and were discussed during a joint meeting of Planning and Zoning and Adjustment and Appeals Boards. Proposed regulations for consideration include locations to be only in mobile home zoning areas, no wheels on the structures, one home per mobile home lot of 3,726 square feet, utilities will be connected to city infrastructure, minimum interior size requirements for rooms and must be constructed on a permanent foundation. Councilman Manuel Tamez voiced some concerns over the minimum square living space at 400 square feet. “That’s only 20 by 20 feet for a stove, refrigerator, bed. And is that measurement taken from the interior or exterior of the building? That’s going to make a difference as well,” he asked of City Building Inspector, Craig Brooks. The city had planned for a representative of the tiny homes industry to attend the July 25th meeting, but that person was unable to attend. The discussion will be postponed until a future council work session.
Lamar residents Brent Bates and James Cline asked for clarification from the council, city attorney and city clerk as to what process, rule, statute, code of law or otherwise was used to determine the administrative vs legislative nature of their ordinance listed in a petition presented to the city for consideration. This past May, Bates and Cline presented an initiative petition and ordinance to allow regulated retail/medical marijuana businesses to operate within Lamar city limits. One two occasions, they stated they received rejection notices based on errors in the petition form as well as having their supplemental ordinance being not only ‘legislative’ in nature, but also ‘administrative’. A rejection letter explained, “The ordinance should only address the legislative i.e. shall the City’s Code be amended to add a section to allow the sale of retail and/or medical marijuana dispensaries within the City limits of Lamar.” They also asked for a speedy response on their questions of how it was determined that an initiative petition’s ordinance cannot be administrative in nature, who within the city government was involved in the process of accepting or rejecting their initiative petition and ordinance and what criteria determines who in the city government can accept or reject the same?
Lamar residents who enjoy caffeine and conversation can spend an hour on Wednesday mornings with Lamar City Administrator, Rob Evans at various locations throughout the city. Evans’s schedule includes the Lamar Truck Plaza on August 10th, Hickory House on the 17th, Pit Stop on August 24th and Dunkin Donuts beginning at 7am on August 31st.
Evans noted some future events for the community including the monthly Friends of the Library Book sale from 9am to 1pm August 5-6, the 2nd Annual LPI Corporate Cup Competition will be held August 4-6th at North Gateway Park and softball fields and the Sand and Sage Fair and Round-up will run August 6-13.
Trevor La Cost outlined plans for the 4th annual Downtown Custom and Classic, scheduled for August 19-20 on Beech Street in Lamar. Activities include several concerts at the Shore Arts Center as well as a Friday evening comedy show, car art and miniatures collections.
Shannon Venturi was re-appointed for a five-year term to the Lamar Housing Authority Board, expiring June 1, 2027.
The lease agreement with Aqua-holics Rentals for the building at North Gateway Park was renewed. This action simply updates the original agreement from 2021 for 2022 dates. The company provides rentals of paddle boards, pedal boats and similar recreational equipment from the eastern-most pond at the site.
The council approved an amendment to the EPA Brownfields Assessment Grant with Ayres Associates from 2018. The city is receiving a $500,000 grant to abate hazardous materials in various buildings in the city. The company will provide assistance for implementation of an environmental assessment, remedial planning, community outreach and other planning components of the grant for which funding has been secured.
The council voted to authorize City Clerk, Linda Williams, to file an intent with the Prowers County Clerk of its intent to participate in a coordinated election on November 8th, 2022.
Parks and Rec Director, Rick Akers, mentioned the City will receive a Starburst Award from the Colorado Lottery Commission, one of several Lamar has received for its outdoor and recreational projects using lottery grants. The presentation is scheduled for Friday, August 5th at 6pm at the North Gateway Park.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Featured • Housing • Recreation • Tourism • Youth
About the Author: