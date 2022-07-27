Jose “Joey” Luis Linares – September 10, 1982 – July 26, 2022
A private family celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Jose Luis Linares affectionately known to his family and friends as Joey, will be held at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Joey was born on September 10, 1982 at Lamar, Colorado to Victor and Carmen Linares and passed away on July 26, 2022 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 39.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Victor Linares, Sr.
Joey is survived by his parents Victor and Carmen Linares; siblings Javier Linares of Lamar, CO and Carlos (Jennifer) Linares of Aurora, CO; niece Adalynn “Addy” Linares, nephews Charles “Charlie” Linares and Benjamin “Benji” Linares all of Aurora, CO and maternal grandparents Francisca and Pedro Madrid of Lamar, CO and paternal grandmother Lidia Rabago of Ciudad Acuna, Mexico as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
