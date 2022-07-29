Johnnie “John” N. Sailors – August 18, 1932 – July 28, 2022
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident John Sailors will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating. A private family interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for John will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
John was born on August 18, 1932 at Palisade, Nebraska to Colonel Noel and Laura Lucile (Brown) Sailors and passed away on July 28, 2022 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 89.
He is preceded in death by his parents Colonel “Bus” and Lucile Sailors, infant brother Billy Sailors and brother Gary Sailors.
John is survived by his wife Priscilla Sailors of the family home in Lamar, children Tara (Greg) Eddy and Chad (Kayla) Sailors both of Lamar, grandchildren Kalais (Derek) WhiteHeckman of McClave, CO, Aleah Eddy of Colorado Springs, CO, Ethan Eddy, Livia Sailors and John Sailors all of Lamar, CO, great-grandchildren Cora and Callen WhiteHeckman of McClave, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
