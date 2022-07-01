Hemp Advisory Committee Seeking Two Members to Fill Vacancies Broomfield, Colo.
Broomfield, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Agriculture is seeking nominations for two positions on the Hemp Advisory Committee (HAC) to represent Seed Development/Genetics and Higher Education Research Institutions. While HAC members usually serve three year terms, these vacancies need to be filled for the remainder of their term that will expire on July 31, 2023. Members can serve up to three terms (9 years) on the Committee.
The ten person Hemp Advisory Committee provides advice to the Commissioner of Agriculture by reviewing proposed rules and recommending new rules or changes to existing rules, including rules that establish CDA’s inspection program to determine THC concentration.
HAC member responsibilities:
Attend quarterly meetings.
Assist the Commissioner and program staff in promulgating rules to carry out the Hemp Act, Title 35, Article 61.
Represent their industry segment as a whole, not just themselves or their company’s interests.
Nominations will be reviewed for qualifications by CDA staff and final decisions of who will be appointed to sit on the Committee will be made by the Colorado Agricultural Commission.
More information about the positions can be found on the Hemp Advisory Committee page. Interested candidates can submit their nominations online no later than Friday, July 15, 2022 at 5 pm.
