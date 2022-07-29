FARM PRODUCTION EXPENDITURES-2021 UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Russ Baldwin | Jul 29, 2022 | Comments 0
Farm production expenditures in the United States are estimated at $392.9 billion for 2021, up from $366.2 billion in 2020. The 2021 total farm production expenditures are up 7.3 percent compared with 2020 total farm production expenditures. For the 17-line items, fifteen showed an increase from previous year, while two showed a decrease.
The four largest expenditures at the United States level total $189.4 billion and account for 48.3 percent of total expenditures in 2021. These include feed, 16.6 percent, farm services, 11.5 percent, livestock, poultry, and related expenses, 10.8 percent, and labor, 9.4 percent. In 2021, the United States total farm expenditure average per farm is $196,087, up 7.7 percent from $182,130 in 2020. On average, United States farm operations spent $32,540 on feed, $21,161 on livestock, poultry, and related expenses, $22,458 on farm services, and $18,366 on labor. For 2020, United States farms spent an average of $28,250 on feed, $22,232 on farm services, $19,695 on livestock, poultry, and related expenses, and $18,253 on labor. Total fuel expense is $12.9 billion. Diesel, the largest sub-component, is $8.4 billion, accounting for 65.3 percent. Diesel expenditures are up 18.6 percent from the previous year. Gasoline is $2.4 billion, up 22.7 percent. LP gas is $1.4 billion, up 11.6 percent. Other fuel is $610 million, down 16.4 percent.
The United States economic sales class contributing most to the 2021 United States total expenditures is the $1,000,000 – $4,999,999 class, with expenses of $122.1 billion, 31.1 percent of the United States total, up 4.9 percent from the 2020 level of $116.4 billion. The next highest is the $5,000,000 and over class with $116.9 billion, up 19.4 percent from $97.9 billion in 2020.
In 2021, crop farms expenditures increased to $207.6 billion, up 6.2 percent, while livestock farms expenditures increased to $185.3 billion, up 8.5 percent. The largest expenditures for crop farms are labor at $25.4 billon (12.2 percent), farm services at $27.0 billion (13.0 percent), and rent at $27.3 billion (13.2 percent). Combined crop inputs (chemicals, fertilizers, and seeds) are $61.3 billion, accounting for 29.6 percent of crop farms total expenses. The largest expenditures for livestock farms are feed at $63.3 billion (34.2 percent of total), livestock, poultry, and related expenses at $40.1 billion (21.6 percent), and farm services at $18.0 billion (9.7 percent). Together, these line items account for 65.5 percent of livestock farms total
expenses. The average total expenditure for a crop farm is $219,593 compared to $175,092 per livestock farm.
The Midwest region contributed the most to United States total expenditures with expenses of $124.9 billion (31.8 percent), up from $112.8 billion in 2020. Other regions, ranked by total expenditures, are the Plains at $99.2 billion (25.2 percent), West at $86.7 billion (22.1 percent), Atlantic at $42.9 billion (10.9 percent), and South at $39.2 billion (10.0 percent).
Combined total expenditures for the 15 estimate states is $266.4 billion in 2021 (67.8 percent of the United States total expenditures) and $242.3 billion in 2020 (66.2 percent). California contributed most to the 2021 United States total expenditures, with expenses of $42.2 billion, (10.7 percent). California expenditures are up 0.6 percent from the 2020 estimate of $41.9 billion. Iowa, the next leading state, has $34.0 billion in expenses, (8.7 percent). Other states with more than $24 billion in total expenditures are Texas with $26.0 billion and Nebraska with $24.5 billion.
For a full copy of the Farm Production Expenditures report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
