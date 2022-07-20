Dolores Elizabeth “Sunny” Musick – September 13, 1931 – July 18, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jul 20, 2022 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for lifelong Bristol, Colorado resident, Dolores E. Musick, affectionately known to her family and friends as Sunny, will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Reverend Kathy Leathers officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol.
Per Dolores’ request cremation will take place.
Dolores was born on September 13, 1931 at Lamar, Colorado to Walter William and Ada Mildred (Myers) McGee and passed away on July 18, 2022 at her home in Bristol, Colorado at the age of 90.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Burl Dean Musick; her parents Walter and Ada Mildred McGee, brother Stan McGee, sister Ines George and brother-in-law Irvin George.
Dolores is survived by her children Vickie (Ben) Wombacher of Choteau, MT, Randy (Carol) Musick of Bristol, CO and Connie (Joe) Flowers of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren Cody (Autumn) Wombacher, Heather (Jeremy) Burkhart, Noah (Kendra) Musick, Joe Ervin Flowers and Crystal (Mike) Martin and great-grandchildren Calli Wombacher, Chloe Griego-Musick, Lacy Griego-Musick, Abigail Musick, Taylor Burkhart, Cameron Musick, Kylie Burkhart, Sara Flowers, Anna Flowers and Rozalin Martin. She is also survived by her sister Judy (Roy) Bezona of Walsh, CO and sisters-in-law Pat McGee Johnson of Longmont, CO and Betty Lou Musick Choat of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
