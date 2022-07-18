CSP Investigates Baca County Roadway Fatalities
On Sunday, 7/17/2022 at approximately 06:35 a fatal crash occurred on Baca County Road 36 and Baca County Road BB .5. This near the town of Vilas. A 2000 Nissan Xterra was traveling southbound on BCR 36 and suddenly weaved onto the right shoulder, hitting a small embankment.
The Nissan Xterra then began overturning and ejected the driver a 21-year-old male and a 32-year-old female. The female died on scene and the male was life flighted to Memorial Hospital where he died Sunday night. Impairment is being investigated as a possible casual factor for the crash.
