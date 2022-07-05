Colby S. Mick – February 26, 1985 – July 2, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jul 05, 2022 | Comments 0
A memorial service for lifelong Wiley, Colorado resident, Colby S. Mick will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Lamar Christian Church with Reverend Paul Brunner officiating. A private family graveside service will be held at Wiley Cemetery at a later date.
Per Colby’s request cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Colby was born on February 26, 1985 at Lamar, Colorado to Loran Jay and Zoe Lynn (Colvin) Mick and passed away on July 2, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 37.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Jimmie Colvin and paternal grandfather Don Mick.
Colby is survived by his daughters Rosyn and Riata Mick and their mother Ashley, parents Loran Mick and Zoe Colvin of Wiley, CO, sisters Chelsea (Kevin) Davis of Chivington, CO and Courtney (Mark) Grasmick of Wiley, CO and nieces and nephews, Adyn, and Madyx Hough and Elly Davis and Mason, Austyn, Owen and Adalyn Grasmick, maternal grandmother Billie Colvin of Wiley, CO and paternal grandmother Lorella Gadash of Lamar, CO. He is also survived by his close dear friend Rachel Marks of McClave, CO as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Colby Mick Memorial Fund for his girl’s Rosyn and Riata Mick’s education and/or the County Line Clinic in care of the Legacy/InBank either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: