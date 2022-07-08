Anthony Moldenhauer – May 18, 1950 – July 6, 2022
A Graveside Service for Holly, Colorado resident, Anthony Moldenhauer, known to most as “Skip”, will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Holly Cemetery with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the graveside service from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado.
Anthony Herman Moldenhauer was born on May 18, 1950, in Oak Creek, Colorado to Arden and Mary (Dire) Moldenhauer. He passed away on July 6, 2022, at his home in Holly, Colorado at the age of 72.
Skip grew up in Colorado Springs and attended school there. He was united in marriage to Kermit Jo Walkinshaw on August 18, 1977. Skip became an apprentice plumber and moved to Wyoming where their daughter, Kate was born. In 1981, the family moved to Kermit’s hometown of Holly. Over the years, Skip was employed by Prowers County Road and Bridge, Amity Canal, Tefertiller Construction, Gateway Products, the Town of Holly. and retired as the maintenance director at the Holly Nursing Care Center. He was a former town councilman, loved guns and making knives, and was known as a jack of all trades.
Skip is survived by his wife, Kermit Moldenhauer; daughter, Kate Moldenhauer; sisters, Bernice Freng and Myrna Moldenhauer; half-sister, Effie Kopper; half-brother, Vernon “Butch” Moldenhauer; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Myra Moldenhauer; brother, Eddie Moldenhauer; half-brothers, Kenneth Moldenhauer and Harold Moldenhauer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance or Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
